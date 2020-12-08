Red Dead Online's Latest Update Reveals New Legendary Bounty

✖

The newest update for Red Dead Online has been released, and it brings with it a new Legendary Bounty: Carmela "La Muñeca" Montez, the leader of the Del Lobos Gang! Players can find Montez and her gang at Hanging Dog Ranch, in West Elizabeth. With their war wagon, Del Lobos have taken over the Ranch, and should prove to be a strong challenge for any Prestigious Bounty Hunter that attempts to bring her in. Players can initiate their pursuit by finding Montez's wanted poster in any sheriff's office. Once players have successfully completed the bounty, they'll be able to revisit the Bounty Board in order to find a more difficult challenge.

A short teaser for the Legendary Bounty can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

The new head of the Del Lobos gang, Carmela Montez is wanted for a streak of stick-ups and is holed up in Hanging Dog Ranch with a war wagon. Those with a Prestigious Bounty Hunter License can pursue this new Legendary Bounty in Red Dead Online.https://t.co/XFYnGmhMVX pic.twitter.com/Wf2xrFuZXy — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 8, 2020

Continuing this week's theme, players will receive 50% extra for completing bounties in the game, including Infamous Bounties. Bounty Hunters will also be able to snag a horse for 30% off, and the weapon of their choice for 30% off, though the latter offer will only be applied upon completion of a bounty. There are also several other discounts, including 40% off Collector's Role cosmetics, 30% off everything at Gus' Store, and more.

Last but not least, Prime Gaming subscribers will be able to snag a couple of Red Dead Online bonuses this week, if they have their Rockstar Games Social Club account connected. Users will be able to snag a Bounty Hunter License for free, as well as an Award for the Trimmed Amethyst Bounty Wagon Livery. Players that connect the two accounts before December 21st will also receive two additional bonuses: a free Breton Horse and RDO$100.

All in all, it seems like there's plenty for Red Dead Online fans to enjoy as part of this latest update! The game is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage right here.

