‘Red Dead Online’ Updates With Cheaper Weapons, Better Economy

The Red Dead Online beta for Red Dead Redemption 2 launched late last month, and while it’s bringing in a fair share of players, there are a few that are concerned with the high price of certain weapons among other small issues in the game. But it appears that Rockstar Games is listening.

The company has provided a new update for the beta including some good news for those of you looking to make a nice buck within this world. The full details can be found below:

We want to thank the Red Dead community for playing and sending us tons of valuable feedback during the first full week of the Red Dead Online Beta’s availability. This feedback is crucial to help shape the game as we move forward.

Today we are starting to implement the first set of adjustments to the game including changes specifically geared towards creating a more balanced, fun and rewarding overall experience, across all modes and missions. These include:

Increasing the cash and gold payments across a number of different activities including Free Roam Missions, Free Roam Events, replays of A Land of Opportunities Missions, Showdown Series modes and more.

Reducing the prices of most weapons in the Wheeler, Rawson & Co Catalogue and Gunsmiths. For players that have already purchased weapons at the previous prices, we will automatically deposit the difference to player balances starting today – please look for an alert message the next time you log in to the Red Dead Online Beta to notify you of this change, refunds may take up until Monday, December 10th to reach all eligible players.

Balancing the values of select pelts, skins and fish as well as horse reviver and pamphlets.

Of course our efforts to improve and balance the Red Dead Online Beta will continue. We are conscious of and still evaluating an assortment of further adjustments based on feedback from the community. We are currently working on fixes for some persistent bugs that are causing some players to be kicked from sessions, and we aim to have fixes for these live next week. We will also continue to review all the feedback and suggestions so please keep them coming to reddeadonline.com/feedback.

As an added thank you for playing and helping us through the beta period, we’re also awarding everyone that joined in to play the Red Dead Online Beta at any point through midnight PST today with a gift of RDO $250 and 15 Gold Bars. Gifts should start arriving today and will hit all eligible players by Friday, December 14.

Once again, we want to thank everyone for playing the Red Dead Online Beta and sharing their experiences so far with us. There’s still lots more to come so please stay tuned!

You can hop into the Red Dead Online beta now via Red Dead Redemption 2, which is available for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Don’t forget to check out our review!