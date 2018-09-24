‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Has Around 200 Species of Animals

Red Dead Redemption 2’s Wild West setting will be home to roughly 200 differnet species of animals that all have their own unique behaviors, according to Rockstar Games.

Sharing the news of one of Red Dead Redemption 2’s many features on Monday, Rockstar Games tweeted an image that showed several of the animals that players will encounter in the next Red Dead game. A coyote, buck, vulture, and eagle were just some of the animals that Rockstar Games previewed as ones that players will come across, but it’s tweet teases that there are many more fish, birds, mammals, and all sorts of other animals to be found.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The diverse habitats and climates of Red Dead Redemption 2 are home to around 200 species of animals, birds and fish, all of which behave and respond to their environment in a unique way. pic.twitter.com/asAB3yTRJB — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) September 24, 2018

While Red Dead Redemption 2 does towns and other civilized locations for players to explore – several of which were shown off recently in the game’s site update that revealed details and screenshots on different towns and cities – much of the game is going to be spent surviving in the wilderness as players travel from place to place. That means that it’s going to have to be filled with some sort of life to keep it interesting and give players things to look at and hunt when traveling, though 200 different species of animals sounds like a decent place to start.

As for the purpose that these animals serve, those who played the first Red Dead Redemption will recall that hunting was a core part of the game when it came to acquiring materials from the animals and making money off their pelts and other resources. Just as it was important in the first game, it makes a return in Red Dead Redemption 2 with players again able to find animals and hunt them to procure better equipment and a well-funded living for themselves and the rest of the gang that they camp with.

The number of animals in Red Dead Redemption 2 shows a vast improvement from Red Dead Redemption as well. There were 36 different animals in Red Dead Redemption, all of which could be hunted, though that number doesn’t include any legendary animals that players may encounter. Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Redemption 2 teaser doesn’t specify if each of the roughly 200 animals can be hunted or not though.

Red Dead Redemption 2 releases for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Oct. 26.