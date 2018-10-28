‘Red Dead Redemption 2’: How to Find the Alien UFO

Red Dead Redemption 2 has an alien spaceship Easter egg that players can uncover if they know where to look.

Just as it did in Grand Theft Auto V, Rockstar Games stuck a rare alien sighting in Red Dead Redemption 2 in the form of a UFO that flies over players. You won’t actually get to see the aliens in the game, but the spaceship is unmistakably an out-of-this-world ship that can be located.

According to a how-to video from ZacCoxTV that can be seen below, the search for the alien spaceship begins by travelling to a location shown on the map that’s north of Emerald Ranch in New Hanover and northeast of Heartland Overflow. It’s just above a body of water that can be recognize when the right location is found, but players will know that they’re there when they encounter a creepy, abandoned shack with remains of other humans littering the area.

The shack is filled with different loot items for players to grab while they’re visiting, but the one key item people will want to look for is the note behind the desk towards the back of the shack. That note includes a cryptic message that gives an indication of when players should return to the area to witness the UFO sighting.

“AT THE SECOND HOUR UNDER THE HALF MOON, BY THE GREAT LOVE AND GRACE OF OUR SAVIOR, KUHKOWABA, VOYAGER OF TIME AND GALAXIES. WE CAST OFF OUR MORTAL SHELLS SO HIS VESSEL CAN TAKE OUR SPIRITS TO THE PROMISED REALM, TO LIVE IN PEACE AND POWER UNTIL THE TWO THOUSANDTH YEAR, WHEN WE WILL RETURN FOR A NEW CHOSEN AND WORSHIP ONCE AGAIN AT THE PEAK OF MOUNT SHANN. IN HIS LOVE, WE REJOICE ALWAYS.”

VG24/7 reports that an additional step is needed where players must head to the Mount Shann mentioned in the note, a spot located northwest of Strawberry. ZacCoxTV’s video skips over that part, so it’s unclear if it’s required, but players can head there and find a rock circle before heading back to the shack to complete the Easter egg.

By returning to the shack at 2 a.m. as the sermon note suggested, you’ll see the alien spaceship floating above the roof of the shack. It won’t pick players up or interact with them at all, but it’ll float there for a while before flying off into the sky.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is now available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.