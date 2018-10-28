‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Has A Cool ‘Bully’ Easter Egg

It sometimes feels like Rockstar Games has forgotten about all of its IP that isn’t Red Dead or GTA, most prominently Bully, which despite considerable demand, remains dormant.

That said, Rockstar Games hasn’t apparently forgotten about the controversial open-world action-adventure game from 2006.

Red Dead Redemption 2 just released, and it’s already the most critically-acclaimed game this generation and making waves. And in the game’s vast and dense open-world, Rockstar Games has snuck in a small little Bully easter egg that’s quite easy to miss, unless of course you’re a massive Bully fan, like most of us are.

The spoiler-free version of the easter egg is that the phrase “Canis Canem Edit” appears at one point during the game. For those that don’t know: Canis Canem Edit is the name Bully released under in Europe, and literally means “Dog Eats Dog” in Latin.

Okay, here’s the spoiler version of the easter egg. In the game there’s a side-quest dubbed “The Noblest of Men, and a Woman.” In it, you have to track down numerous gunslingers. After they’ve all be found, the quest ends, and you end up in a duel with one of the quest’s main characters. And when you win, you’re rewarded a revolver.

But not any ol’ revolver, a revolver with “Canis Canem Edit” engraved on both sides of the barrel. It’s the best weapon in the game, if you ask me.

Now this easter egg is likely nothing more than, well, an easter egg. Easter eggs are in virtually every game these days, and it wouldn’t be very surprising if Rockstar wanted to celebrate a piece of its past with Red Dead Redemption 2. And that’s the point of easter eggs, a callout to something either you (as the dev) like or that fans will appreciate.

It could just be an easter egg. But, is it possible it’s a little tease that Rockstar Games’ next release is a Bully sequel? It’s unlikely, very in fact, but it’s possible. And given the recent casting leak that suggests Rockstar is working on a Bully Sequel — in addition to previous, less substantial leaks — it’s not hard to imagine this is more than a simple easter egg. It’s a stretch, but we gotta keep the hope alive!

