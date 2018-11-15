More ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Cheat Codes Revealed

Just when you couldn’t get enough of the first round that got revealed earlier this month, a new batch of cheat codes have been discovered for Red Dead Redemption 2 — and they pack a wallop.

Along with gifting Arthur Morgan with certain things within the game (like $500 instantly, in case you need to pay off a bounty or something), there’s also the ability to push up your Dead-Eye level for better accuracy, as well as being able to upgrade everything in your camp instantly.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, you won’t be able to save your game once you activate these, so choose wisely when it comes to activating them. However, if you’re curious or just want to mess around, here’s how you enter the codes.

Pause the game and go to “Settings,” and then you’ll be able to see the cheat menu. Here you can see the codes you previously entered and any cheat codes you want to activate. Hit the triangle button and you’ll be able to enter the following codes below.

“Greed is now a virtue”- Get $500 instantly

“Virtue unearned is not virtue”- Maximize your Honor level (note: you need Blackwater Ledger No. 67 to get this, which you can get by completing the Banking, The Old American Art mission)

“Balance. All is balance.”- Sets your Honor back to neutral (Note: you need New Hanover Gazette No. 27, which you can get by completing Chapter 1)

“You revel in your disgrace, I see.”- Lowest Honor available (Note: you need New Hanover Gazette No. 27, noted above)

“Make me better.”- Level 2 Dead-Eye

“I shall be better.”- Level 3 Dead-Eye

“I still seek more.”- Level 4 Dead-Eye

“I seek and I find.”- Level 5 Dead-Eye

“You flourish before you die.”- Fill up your health, stamina and Dead-Eye bars instantly

“Seek all the bounty of this place.”- Increase your health, stamina and Dead-Eye bars instantly

“The lucky be strong evermore.”- Get infinite stamina (note: you need Blackwater Ledger No. 68 to activate this, which you can get by completing the “Dear Uncle Tacitus” mission)

“Eat of knowledge.”- Learn all the crafting recipes in the game

“My kingdom is a horse.”- Increase your bond with your horse

“Better than my dog.”- Call your horse from anywhere, no matter how far away they are.

“You long for sight but see nothing.”- Shows you the whole game map. (Note: you’ll need Blackwater Ledger No. 66 or New Hanover Gazette No. 31 to get this, which you can acquire by completing the “Blood Feuds, Ancient and Modern” mission.)

“Share.”- Probably the simplest code to enter, this gives you all the camp upgrades.

“Abundance is the dullest desire.”- Gives you full ammunition. (Note: you’ll need New Hanover Gazette No. 27, which you can see above.)

“Run! Run! Run!”- Gives you a racing horse

“Keep your dreams simple.”- Gives you a wagon

“The best of the old ways.”- Gives you a stagecoach

“Keep your dreams light.”- Gives you a horse and cart.

Enjoy using these codes! Red Dead Redemption 2 is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Check out our review here!