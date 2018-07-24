Red Dead Redemption 2: The Complete Official Guide Revealed

With Red Dead Redemption II just a few months away from release, players are getting ready to hunt for everything included in Rockstar Games‘ highly anticipated sequel. But for those of you that need a little assistance from a guide, the publisher has you covered.

Rockstar has introduced the Red Dead Redemption II Complete Official Guide, which is available for pre-order now through the Rockstar Warehouse. It can also be ordered through other retailers very soon as well. The book is priced between $24.99-$39.99, depending on the edition. (More details on that below.)

The book is being published by Piggyback and features full details on getting through the game. Per the press release, “The essential companion to the furthest corners of the deepest and most detailed Rockstar world yet, the Red Dead Redemption II Complete Official Guide is packed with information about every aspect of Rockstar Games’ epic tale of outlaw life in America’s unforgiving heartland.”

As for the two editions of the book that are available, they’re listed below:

Standard Edition ($29.99)

Packed with essential information about every mission, character and feature of this vast and detailed world, the Standard Edition includes an at-a-glance walkthrough, dedicated maps chapter, comprehensive reference sections, and an all-encompassing index.

Collector’s Edition ($44.99)

The premium hardcover Collector’s Edition features everything from the Standard Edition, printed on superior quality art paper, and also includes an exclusive character art gallery.

The books will release on October 26, the same date that the game comes out. Some players may want to wait and see what they can discover in Red Dead II firsthand; but others may want to have the book on hand just to see what they might have missed. Not to mention it makes a purdy collector’s item.

As for Red Dead II itself, we’re still waiting on new details about the game. But we should probably get to see a little more closer to its release. For now, you can check out the latest trailer here and get excited for a return to the Wild West. We sure are.

Red Dead Redemption II releases on October 26 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.