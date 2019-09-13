Red Dead Redemption 2 DLC May Be Announced Very Soon

It looks like Rockstar Games is getting ready to announce something related to Red Dead Redemption 2, and presumably this announcement will come in the form of a PC port or DLC. As you may remember, a few weeks ago, the Australian rating boards refused classification for a mysterious Rockstar Games’ project dubbed “Bonaire.” At the time, it was unclear what this project could be, and it’s still a bit unclear, however, it appears it was simply something related to RDR2 on PS4 and Xbox One.

Fast-forward a bit, and now the Australian government has refused classification for the same project again, but this time it has been filed under Red Dead Redemption 2. Now, why the title keeps going up for classification — and why it presumably went up for classification as Bonaire last month — isn’t clear. That said, it looks like Rockstar Games is getting ready to announce something on this front. And given that the announcement is requiring classification means it either has to be a meaty expansion — such as an Undead Nightmare expansion — or it’s the PC port. At the moment, the latter appears more likely.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s also worth pointing out that Rockstar Games has changed its logo back to red and black, which does seem to signal a Red Dead Redemption 2 announcement of sorts, though it’s possible it was changed simply for the big new Red Dead Online update, Frontier Pursuits, which went live this week. Alas, unfortunately, at this point, all we can do is speculate, but it does seem like an announcement is imminent . The better question is: what will the announcement be?

What’s also worth pointing out is that, apparently, Bonaire was never an actual game, and rather its classification was a mistake by Rockstar Games.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PS4 and Xbox One. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no official word of a PC port or any DLC for the game. For more news, media, and information on the critically-acclaimed and best-selling open-world western, be sure to peruse all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here.