GameStop Employees Say New Red Dead Redemption 2 Demo Put Them To Sleep

Some GameStop employees were recently fortunate enough to be given an extended look at the year’s most anticipated game, Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption 2. Many of the employees gushed about what they saw after the presentation, others reported they were put to sleep though.

During the 2018 GME Conference in Indianapolis, developer Rockstar showed up with a special treat: a brand-new 20-minute live demo of Red Dead Redemption 2 that hasn’t been shown to the public, and may never be.

Sadly, the power of the Internet hasn’t produced any footage of said footage, but one employee, dubbed undermined_productions on Instagram, did post a picture of the presentation. Said post has since been deleted, but not before it was screen grabbed.

After news about the presentation got out, some began to share what they thought on Reddit. The common theme among the negatively shared opinions wasn’t so much that the game looked bad, it was just the demo that was showcased was very dull and dry, or as some equated, a “horse riding simulator.”

“Beautiful game, but mostly just saw horse riding simulator. Very difficult to stay awake…” reads one comment. Another reads, “There was a shoot out after a bank heist but before the heist we saw 15 minutes of meandering through some woods and some plucky guitar playing” …… “Shootout looked decent, the bank heist was slowly paced. The game will be great and sell like mad but the demo they showed was really dry.”

“Don’t get me wrong, I still think the game will be fantastic, just the demo was kinda boring to watch,” reads another comment.

There’s even more negative, troll-ish comments, such as one that reduces the game to “Rockstar Equestrian Simulator 2K19,” but many of these felt like the Internet reacting as the Internet reacts, or in other words, were more hot-take than opinion.

And it’s worth noting that the response from the room was from universally negative. One employee even notes that the presentation followed a rigorous week, which perhaps explains why everyone was exhausted and didn’t have the patience to watch a slower build of the game when all they really needed was some sleep.

“To give a little context, everyone was exhausted from the week and it’s the last thing they showed us. nodded [off] for a minute but the game is beautiful. The world looks so meticulously constructed and the demo was a flawless example of the mechanics, world, and physics the game has to offer. I didn’t play the first one and had zero excitement for the game going into it but came out stoked on getting it.”

Red Dead Redemption 2 is slated to release on October 26 via the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Here’s to hoping it’s not as boring as this demo apparently was — something tells me it won’t be.