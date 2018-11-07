‘Red Dead Redemption 2’: How to Find the Ghost Train

Red Dead Redemption 2 has more than one supernatural Easter egg to find with players noticing a ghost train that barrels down the railroad tracks at a certain location.

Rockstar Games’ version of the Old West in Red Dead Redemption 2 has plenty of trains to ride and rob, but this ghost train that players found is one that can’t be interacted with and can only be observed as it passes by. Players brought attention to the train days ago to see if anyone else had an odd encounter when traveling around the Scarlett Meadows area, and other corroborated the anecdotes to say that they too had encountered the ghostly train.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a video shared by the GTA Series Videos YouTube channel, an explanation was provided to show players how they can find the ghost train themselves. By traveling to Scarlet Meadows, an area shown south of the Old Greenbank Mill and is pinpointed on the map, all players have to do is wait by the “Lemoyne” sign that’s alongside the railroad tracks. The train will apparently only appear either late at night or early in the mornings, but the video recommends 3 a.m. in-game as a safe time to expect the train to appear.

Players can attempt to stand in front of the train, but the ghostly form of transportation will just pass right through the player. It doesn’t do any damage like a normal train would, but it will scare the players’ horses if they’re riding one next to it. The train won’t stop when barreling down the tracks, but after traveling a short distance, it’ll disappear. GTA Series Videos’ showing of the train proves that you can shoot at it all you want and will even hear sound effects like you’re shooting an actual train, but it’ll keep moving.

Red Dead Redemption 2’s ghost train is just one of the strange Easter eggs that players have found so far, a similarly supernatural one that dealt with aliens being another that was found shortly after the game released. Continuing Rockstar Games’ tradition of including some sort of alien Easter egg in its games, the developer gave players a way to find aliens once again. By traveling again to a certain point on the map and solving an easy riddle that tasks players with coming back to the same spot at a certain time, an alien spaceship can be seen hovering overhead.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is now available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.