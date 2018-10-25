‘Red Dead Redemption 2’s’ Gore System Is No Joke

Red Dead Redemption 2 is almost here and you can feel the excitement in the gaming community for the upcoming open-world title from Rockstar Games. Though we’ve already known that the team took extra care with their attention to detail in the name of immersion, seeing the Gore System in action is still pretty damned impressive.

One Reddit user took to the forums to share a small GIF showing off this mechanic in all of its gorey glory courtesy of a Sawed Off gun. As one user helpfully pointed out, “It’s like a Tarantino movie come to life … I’m so happy right now.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The comment section as a whole were responses expressing aw at the intricacy of the Gore System. Many knew it would be good, but not that good. Then of course it got a little weird with speculation if players can blow off someone’s legs just to watch them crawl around for mercy. You know, just normal convo, nothing to see here.

Still, it looks incredible and really shows how far the team went to deliver on their promise of realism and breathtaking immersion.

The reviews have begun pouring in the for the game ahead of its release tomorrow on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Even our own Robert Workman couldn’t stop raving about the title and all of its incredible tales spun.

“Some of you may just be coming in to see how things built up for John Marston. But Red Dead Redemption II is more than that, and Rockstar Games once again lives up to a potential level that we can all aspire to. I hope this one goes on to sell nearly 100 million copies down the road like GTA V has — its tireless development team of former and current employees deserve as much,” reads our full review.

He added, “The game as a whole really just stacks up with one great thing after another. I’ve spent a good, long week plowing through what it has to offer and I’m still digging, just to see what surprise will come my way next. The amount of replayability is through the roof, whether you want to create a business enterprise for yourself or your “family,” or just seek getting into trouble with a few shootouts and wagon takeovers. We’ll still be playing for months and finding something — and that’s not even counting the promise that comes with Red Dead Online. Hope you saved some time for that in November.”