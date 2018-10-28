‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ and ‘GTA’ Devs’ Next Project May Have Just Leaked

Rockstar Games’ — the developer behind Grand Theft Auto and most recently Red Dead Redemption 2 — next project may have just leaked.

A voice actor’s resume has surfaced containing credits for an upcoming Rockstar Games‘ title called “Fiyero,” which is presumably a codename of sorts.

The leak — if that is indeed what it is — comes way of Youtuber SWEGTA, who surfaced the aforementioned resume via a “reliable anonymous source.”

The actor in question is Jared Johnston, who is apparently represented by UGA and is a member of SAG-AFTRA. The former is an “innovative, talent-centered agency, breaking new ground, and building a solid foundation for successful careers.” Meanwhile, the latter is an American labor union that protects a host of actors, singers, radio personalities, etc.

As you can see, Johnston has worked in other entertainment mediums, but never in voice-over. In other words, never in video games. His involvement in “Fiyero” mentions multiple roles, which suggests minor contribution in the form of random NPCs and dialogue snippets rather than a prominent character.

At the moment of writing this, Johnston still lists the project on his resume. According to RockstarIntel, a site who specializes in news related to Rockstar Games, none of its own sources have provided any knowledge of “Fiyero.”

That all said, it’s best to take this with a grain of salt, or perhaps a couple pocket fulls of salt actually.

It’s possible “Fiyero” is a codename for an actual project, but with no other collaborating evidence it’s hard to put any weight into this at all.

However, with Red Dead Redemption 2 released, Rockstar Games will surely soon, if it hasn’t already, pivot to its next release while a sizeable portion of its manpower works on Red Dead Online and post-launch support for its recently released open-world western game.

If project “Fiyero” is indeed real, it most likely would be a codename for Grand Theft Auto VI, though, recent leaks suggests it could also be for Bully 2. Who knows, that’s the problem with leaks. They often leave us with more questions than answers. And in the modern day when so many credible and uncredible leaks are gushing out, it’s hard to put much faith into any of them.