‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Interactive Map Helps With Collectibles, Robberies, and More

There is no denying that Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Redemption 2 is enormous. In fact, this is the biggest map the company has ever created, making the stunning open-world both breathtaking and a bit intimidating. For those looking to get all there is to get out of this incredible universe created, there’s a neat interactive map that makes doing just that infinitely more doable.

This interactive map let’s players search for what they want while also mapping out things like Bounty Posters, Legendary Animals, Hunting Requests, Loot, Robberies, and so much more. It even shows off the simple amenities like finding your closest Barber, or stopping in to see a show. Players can also click and drag any part of the map as they see fit, making it truly customizable for those that want a birds-eye view on what’s happening in the game.

Though seeing everything laid out like this will help, you still won’t be able to earn that 100% completion without taking on Red Dead Online, which is set to make its debut later on this month though a release date still has not been given at this time.

For those looking to utilize this feature and put it to good use at the fastest rate possible, there is an Auto Ride feature. Trigger the cinematic feature while holding the run button, then release the run button as soon as the cinematic starts, to get around faster. This also takes the legwork out, because your horse will then follow the patch automatically, similarly to how Ubisoft has the mounts run in Assassin’s Creed.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. For the interactive map itself, check it out for yourself right here.

“The game as a whole really just stacks up with one great thing after another. I’ve spent a good, long week plowing through what it has to offer and I’m still digging, just to see what surprise will come my way next. The amount of replayability is through the roof, whether you want to create a business enterprise for yourself or your “family,” or just seek getting into trouble with a few shootouts and wagon takeovers,” reads our full review.

