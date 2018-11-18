‘Red Dead Redemption 2’: How To Find The Ghost Girl of Lemoyne

Red Dead Redemption 2’s vast open-world is an absolute joy to explore. It feels like every time you ride out there’s a chance for something crazy to happen, whether it’s unexpected high jinks, a random encounter, or stumbling across some of the game’s weird side content and easter eggs.

If you’ve explored Red Dead Redemption 2’s world, you’ll know that exploring the swamps of Lemoyne, at night, can be a downright terrifying experience. Whether it’s the body tightening anticipation of a nightfolk ambush, cautiously making sure you don’t run over any alligator, or just having your headphones fill with the otherworldy sounds of a swamp at night, exploring Lemoyne in the dark isn’t for the faint-hearted.

That said, it should be no surprise that it’s the Lemoyne swamplands that are home to one of the game’s more haunting experiences: the Ghost of Agnes Dowd.

In the western part of Bluewater Marsh, anywhere between 9 p.m. and 3 p.m., you may come across what sounds like a young woman hysterical babbling. This is the Ghost of Agnes Dowd, and yes, this is the same ghost the camp dismisses Reverend Swanson for warning about.

Once you hear these ravings, follow them deeper into the swamp, and eventually you’ll come across a glowing figure of a woman draped in a white gown. If you get too close to the ghost, she’ll vanish. But if you keep your distance she will relive her last moments, reveal how she died, why she is haunting the area, etc.

The Ghost of Agnes Dowd can be discovered 16 different times, meaning that you can find her 16 times and 16 times she will provide a unique encounter and unique dialogue. However, after the last time she will disappear forever.

It’s pretty morbid stuff.

As you may know, the Ghost of Agnes Dowd isn’t the only ghost you can come across in the game, there’s also an entire ghost train, as well as a ton of other supernatural stuff to discover, such as Bigfoot. It’s all irrelevant content to the larger narrative picture, but it’s also some of the brightest parts of the game.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. For more news and coverage on critically-acclaimed open-world western click here.