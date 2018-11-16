‘Red Dead Online’s First Screenshot Leaked

The first screenshot of Red Dead Redemption 2’s multiplayer — Red Dead Online — has surfaced, courtesy of a brand-new leak.

The leaks comes way of RockstarIntel, and more specifically reveals an image from the Intro Sequence of Red Dead Online. According to RockstarIntel’s Ben Walker, the image was discovered in files for the game.

As RockstarIntel notes, one of Red Dead Redemption 2’s Red Dead Online-specific trophies/achievements, dubbed “Breakout,” awards the player for competing the first mission of Red Dead Online.

That information paired with this image all but confirms that for the first mission, players will be escaping from a prisoner wagon and authorities.

Further, going off the image, Red Dead Online’s opening mission takes place in the area of Lemoyne or the southern part of New Hanover. Whether this tidbit — if accurate — has any significance, who knows.

As always, all leaks should be taken with a grain of salt. However, this specific leak seems pretty legit. I’m not saying to bet your house on this image being real, but RockstarIntel does have a history of accurately leaking information and media of Red Dead Redemption 2.

Red Dead Online is apparently poised to go live sometime later this month, but at the moment of writing this, Rockstar Games hasn’t shared any specific date, and has largely been pretty quiet on its finer details.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. For more news and coverage of the open-world western, click here.

For more information on the critically-acclaimed title, be sure to peep our official review of the game. Here’s a snippet of said review, via Robert Workman, explaining what all the hooplah is about:

“There is just something here that digs in and grips you, and refuses to let go. Even when everything is looking its bleakest and you wonder if you’ll survive, there’s a genuine satisfaction from a job well done. From getting away with a stolen oil carriage from a well-guarded refinery to surviving a simple ambush where thugs make the mistake of trying to rob you for your horse. I played for hours on end plowing through the main story and still found myself in wonder just from riding across the countryside and discovering something new — even fishing feels like it’s a devoted part of the game. Fishing.”