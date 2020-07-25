New Red Dead Online Update Feature Coming Next Week Will Add Hours of Content

✖

Yesterday, Rockstar Games announced a "massive" Red Dead Online update is releasing on Tuesday. Since then, the developer has teased one feature Red Dead Redemption 2 players can expect to have once the update is actually live. And this feature should add hours of content to the game, at least for certain types of players who love to stop, capture, and appreciate the game's beautiful world.

More specifically, today Rockstar Games announced that with Tuesday's update, it's adding the new Advanced Camera to the game via the Wheeler, Rawson, and Co. Catalogue. According to Rockstar, this camera offers improved features like increased mobility while capturing photographs, a set of filters, and much more.

Rockstar Games hasn't fully revealed the update yet, and it probably won't until it's live, but we do know a few other details about it. For example, we know it will add a new Frontier Pursuit that will introduce players to the secrets of naturalism as part of an all-new Role. And given the new camera, it's possible this Role will involve photography.

On top of this, there will also be a new Outlaw Pass alongside a variety of new community-requested features and fixes. And according to Rockstar Games, this is just the beginning, as there's currently much more in the pipeline and coming to the game later this year. Will it be enough to inject new life into the increasingly stagnant game? Who knows, but it does sound like Rockstar has big plans for Red Dead Online.

Red Dead Online is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of the game coming to PS5 or Xbox Series X, but it's safe to assume these ports are in the pipeline. And if they are, we should be hearing more about them in the months ahead.

