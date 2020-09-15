Red Dead Online September 15 Update Released, Here's What It Does

✖

A new Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online weekly update has been released on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia by Rockstar Games. Highlighting the update, Rockstar Games notes it has added a trio of legendary rams now available on Xbox One, PC, and Stadia. Meanwhile, a new fossil collection, catalog additions, and more have been added to the latter.

The most noteworthy part of the update are the three Legendary Ram that have been added for the aforementioned three versions of the game. This includes: the Gabbro Horn Ram, a black and white ram known to traverse the dry terrain of the Rio Bravo; Chalk Horn Ram, a grey ram known to scale the mountains of the Grizzly Mountains, east of the Calumet Ravine; and the Rutile Horn Ram, which sports unique dark red horns and that wanders both the Rio Bravo and Cholla Springs. For completing the most latter of these three hunts players will get a free poncho of their choice. In addition to this, players on these platforms can now also purchase the Woodcote Poncho, plus use the coats of three legendary rams to craft the Legendary Ram skin.

There's also three new Fossil Collections for these three platforms as well: Coastal, Oceanis, and Megafauna. In order to find them, you will need to speak to Madam Nazar, who will provide the proper map, a Pennington Field Shovel, and a Metal Detector. Meanwhile, collecting any one of these fossils players will get players a Tarot Card, Lost Jewelry, and Arrowhead.

There are also new bonuses, with all Role Free Roam Events -- excluding the Condor Egg event -- paying out double Gold, XP, and RDO$ through September 21. Meanwhile, completing any five Daily Challenges this week will net players a reward good for five legendary animal pheromones.

Lastly, there's a variety of new discounts and items being added to the Catalogue. For more information on all of this, click here.

Red Dead Online and Red Dead Redemption 2 are both available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of either coming to PS5 or Xbox Series X.