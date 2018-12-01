This ‘Red Dead Online’ Video Perfectly And Hilariously Sums Up the State of the Game

If you’ve played Red Dead Online since it slowly began to trickle out to everyone this week, you’ll know that the Wild West is wilder than ever, and that while you can sometimes come across some friendly players looking to ride with you — or at the very least, greet you before riding off — a majority of encounters will be with players that either want to shoot your head off or hogtie you.

That said, a Reddit user by the name of JonnisMan shared a short video of an experience they had while playing that is equally hilarious and tragic, and that perfectly sums up the average Red Dead Online experience.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The timing of this video is just incredible, and I can imagine many Red Dead Online players have had similar experiences. You finally meet some friendly players who want to interact. And then all of a sudden everything goes terribly wrong.

I’ve watched this about a 500 times, and it never gets old. From the timing of turning around and getting shot right after the cheerful thumbs up, to the immediate scatter. But what makes this video so funny is that it is so indicative of Red Dead Online right now, where chaos rules the day.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. At the moment of writing this, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port nor a PC Port. However, the latter has leaked numerous times the past couple of months, suggesting it’s in Rockstar Games’ pipeline, and may even be coming soon. Meanwhile, the former — a Nintendo Switch port — is unlikely to ever come due to the hardware limitations of the the Nintendo hybrid console.

As for Red Dead Online, it’s currently in beta form, and thus a little rough around the edges and light on content. When it will fully release, who knows. Rockstar Games’ hasn’t provided a release date or window, but it will presumably be sometime next year.

As for the reception to Red Dead Online, it’s been mostly positive. However, some players have been up in arms and raising pitchforks to the sky at the game’s very unforgiving and non-consumer friendly economy.