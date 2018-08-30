Red Dead Redemption 2 Outlaw Essentials Collection Introduced By Rockstar Games

We’re just a few weeks away from the release of Rockstar Games‘ latest masterpiece, Red Dead Redemption 2. But if you want to show your excitement for the game ahead of time, the publisher has a line-up of goods that you don’t want to miss.

It’s introduced the Outlaw Essentials Collection, consisting of a number of limited edition collectibles and items that are sure to make your gaming room stand out. They aren’t quite available for pre-order yet, but they will be soon over at the Rockstar Warehouse.

The link above contains a list of what items will be available for purchase before the game’s release, including the following:

Dynamite USB Charger (it actually looks like a stick of dynamite)

Pendleton Blanket

Domino Set

Bottle Opener

Collapsible Shot Glass

Brass Zippo Lighter

Engraved Match Box Slipcase

Pin Set

Barrel Candle by Joya

Dynamite Candle by Joya

Glass Candle by Joya

Vintage Rockstar Glass Decoupage Trays by John Derian Co.

Metal Earth Maxim Gun 3D Puzzle

Metal Earth Sawed off Shotgun 3D Puzzle

Metal Earth 3D Train Puzzle

Leather Valet Tray

Leather iPad Case

Leather iPhone Case

Rockstar Games Logo Keychain

Linocut Rockstar Games Logo Tee (Black On Red)

Linocut Rockstar Games Logo Tee (Red On Black)

Rockstar Games T-Shirt (White On Red)

Vintage Rockstar Logo T-Shirt (Black On Grey)

Outlaws For Life T-Shirt (Red On Black)

Outlaws For Life T-Shirt (White On Red)

Redemption T-Shirt (Red On Black)

Redemption T-Shirt (White On Red)

Red Dead Redemption II Logo T-Shirt (Red On Black)

Red Dead Redemption II Logo T-Shirt (White On Red)

Rockstar Logo Stickers

You can see pictures of some of the items below:

We’ll let you know as soon as the items are available for sale. There are certainly a few that we wouldn’t mind picking up, like those cool 3D puzzles, that sweet Zippo lighter and that dynamite USB stick (though, honestly, we can’t see ourselves taking it to events, since airport security might be questioning it).

There could be other goods introduced over the next few months for fans as well. For now, it looks like Rockstar is focusing more on this round of stuff, which is more than noteworthy for would-be cowboys (and cowgirls) ready to show off their love for the forthcoming game. Now we just need a ten gallon hat.

Red Dead Redemption 2 will release on October 26 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.