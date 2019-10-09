Rockstar Games confirmed a long-running rumor on Friday by announcing that Red Dead Redemption 2 will be coming to the PC platform. Previously only released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, Red Dead Redemption 2 will be available through the Rockstar Games Launcher beginning on November 5th. This announcement comes not long after the launcher was released, a product which itself fueled speculation about the now confirmed PC port. This release will mark the first time that the Red Dead Redemption series has been on the PC.

Rockstar’s post on its news site confirmed the Red Dead Redemption 2 news and gave players the November 5th date for when they can expect the game to release. It also said that those who purchase the game ahead of time through the new launcher will get some special bonuses while reminding PC users that a free Grand Theft Auto game was available for those who used the launcher.

“Today, we’re proud to announce that Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming to PC on November 5th, with special bonuses available to players who pre-purchase through the Rockstar Games Launcher starting October 9th,” Rockstar said. “We also want to say thank you to the millions of people who have already downloaded the Rockstar Games Launcher and received their free copy of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.”

RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2 is coming to PC November 5thhttps://t.co/ECEqNr9HUI pic.twitter.com/8jg8WeVvQ8 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) October 4, 2019

Red Dead Redemption 2 will also be available to pre-order for the PC from different retailers like the Epic Games Store, Greenman Gaming, the Humble Store, GameStop, and other retailers with a Steam release planned for December. The game will also be a launch title for Google Stadia.

The game’s online mode will also be part of the game’s release and will come complete with all the updates that have been released for it since Red Dead Online launched.

Those who want to pre-order Red Dead Redemption 2 for the PC can do so beginning October 9th at 11 a.m. ET. Doing so through the Rockstar Games Launcher will net you two free Rockstar Games titles on the PC with the options being Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Bully: Scholarship Edition, L.A. Noire: The Complete Edition, and Max Payne 3: The Complete Edition. There are other bonuses available for purchasing it as well including 50 Gold Bars for Red Dead Online and story mode items.

Red Dead Redemption 2 releases for the PC platform on November 5th.