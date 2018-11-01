‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Players Are Hooked On Fishing

While Red Dead Redemption 2 has an amazing amount of activities to partake in — both legal and illegal — a lot of its players have found solace in the most surprising of places. They love to fish.

Indeed, Rockstar Games’ team has done a great job capturing the dynamic and sheer simplicity of fishing, provided you have the right bait and location to get them while they’re biting. But we’re surprised that it’s picked up so much with the community, allowing them to get away from a life of crime long enough to catch some big ol’ snappers.

Twitter Moments recently highlighted some great social comments surrounding fishing, and it’s so cool to see that they enjoy it just as much as we do — and maybe even more. Check out some of the best tweets below:

Me: I’ll probably get #RDR2 tomorrow I don’t want to go out today

Friend: Dude they got fishing in this game

Me: pic.twitter.com/mrRbLvc17u — 👁𝓐𝓻𝓽𝓲𝓼𝓽𝓛𝓲𝓺𝓾𝓲𝓭99🌙 (@VillarosaArts) October 27, 2018

I’ve discovered fishing on #RDR2 if anyone was wondering how I’ve spent the last six hours. — Trent (@trentslatts) October 31, 2018

One of my favourite parts about #RDR2 is the fishing! And look at that view… 🎣🌤🌿 pic.twitter.com/RoHdzlXWaO — Millie Rae 🎃 (@CursedWingsx) October 28, 2018

Why I love #rdr2 – I was on my way to a mission, saw a nice river, started fishing, caught a fish that unlocked the first level of my fishing challenge. Spent an hour getting the 3 fish I needed to get to level 2, never got to that bloody mission. Brilliant. — Sebastian Hawden (@n1keman_SH) October 30, 2018

I’ve had more fun fishing in Red Dead Redemption 2 than I’ve had in my entire real life. — MrGreeneArrow (@MrGreeneArrow) October 29, 2018

lord help me i’ve been playing the red dead fishing minigame since 9am today i require the biggest of catches to fulfill my thirst — sometimes dat tap water b hittin tho (@fatpussyisyummy) October 29, 2018

Fishing is actually introduced early on in the story, in which Arthur Morgan is asked to take John Marston’s son out to the lake to enjoy it for a little while. But it isn’t long before trouble comes back to the surface, although obviously you can go to the lake and catch a few of them if you feel compelled.

Now Rockstar just needs to make sure it adds some kind of versus fishing activity to Red Dead Online. Who can catch the most fish at the lake? Let’s find out!

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Check out our full review here!