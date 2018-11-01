Gaming

‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Players Are Hooked On Fishing

While Red Dead Redemption 2 has an amazing amount of activities to partake in — both legal and illegal — a lot of its players have found solace in the most surprising of places. They love to fish.

Indeed, Rockstar Games’ team has done a great job capturing the dynamic and sheer simplicity of fishing, provided you have the right bait and location to get them while they’re biting. But we’re surprised that it’s picked up so much with the community, allowing them to get away from a life of crime long enough to catch some big ol’ snappers.

Twitter Moments recently highlighted some great social comments surrounding fishing, and it’s so cool to see that they enjoy it just as much as we do — and maybe even more. Check out some of the best tweets below:

Fishing is actually introduced early on in the story, in which Arthur Morgan is asked to take John Marston’s son out to the lake to enjoy it for a little while. But it isn’t long before trouble comes back to the surface, although obviously you can go to the lake and catch a few of them if you feel compelled.

Now Rockstar just needs to make sure it adds some kind of versus fishing activity to Red Dead Online. Who can catch the most fish at the lake? Let’s find out!

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Check out our full review here!

