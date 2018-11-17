There’s Already ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Porn, Because Of Course There Is

Ah, Rule 34. If something exists, there is a porn equivalent to it. It seems that the tradition of video games being adapted into adult entertainment continues, but this time it’s Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Redemption 2 in the spotlight.

In a turn of events that surprises literally no one, the newest adaptation is called Red Dead Erection II, with the II being done in the creative stylings of penises. You can see the first promo in the Twitter message below, though warning of graphic depiction:

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s not surprising given that PornHub reported a drastic increase in “Western-themed” entertainment following the release of the latest Red Dead Redemption. The game is visually stunning and was hit with perfect review scores across the globe.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. You can learn eve more about this beloved adventure with our Game Hub here. For more on the game itself, check out a small snipped from our official review:

“There is just something here that digs in and grips you, and refuses to let go. Even when everything is looking its bleakest and you wonder if you’ll survive, there’s a genuine satisfaction from a job well done. From getting away with a stolen oil carriage from a well-guarded refinery to surviving a simple ambush where thugs make the mistake of trying to rob you for your horse. I played for hours on end plowing through the main story and still found myself in wonder just from riding across the countryside and discovering something new — even fishing feels like it’s a devoted part of the game. Fishing.”

What do you think about the latest entry into the long line of gaming … ahem, videos? Not to make it weird or anything. Everything is normal, this is fine.