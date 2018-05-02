Red Dead Redemption 2 Trailer Confirms Prequel, Reveals Marston

We finally have more Red Dead Redemption 2 news after 7 long months since the previous trailer. The latest video shows off much more about what fans can expect from the upcoming game, as well as a few confirmed theories for what’s next.

The first theory confirmed is that this will in fact be a prequel. We’ve already had more than a few details supporting this rumor, but the debut of a younger John Marston with fresh scars just solidified that we have a timeline. Getting to see the fresh-faced Marston is definitely interesting, and seeing him so vulnerable with a freshly stitched mug is very telling about what kind of a narrative ride we are in for.

Since Marston himself joined Dutch’s game when he was a teenager, the latest trailer hints that we will be seeing the moments that transformed him into the character we met back with the first Red Dead Redemption. Since the first game focused so much on his journey to clear his name, the prequel that will making its way onto the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 later this year will give us a closer look than ever before at this character.

Thought it’s not the gameplay footage many thought it would be, the latest trailer gave us incredible insight into what’s next. The progression through the cinematic was impressive, and speaks well for those that have been anticipating this release since the first game made its debut.

“America, 1899. The end of the wild west era has begun as lawmen hunt down the last remaining outlaw gangs. Those who will not surrender or succumb are killed. From the creators of Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption, Red Dead Redemption 2 is an epic tale of life in America at the dawn of the modern age.”

Red Dead Redemption 2 will be hitting both Xbox and PlayStation on October 26th. In the meantime, the first Red Dead Redemption recently underwent significant graphic improvements for the Xbox One X. The remastered version is available now, and is a part of Microsoft’s backwards compatibility program. This gives players a chance to check out the story for the first time, or simply play through again as a refresher!