‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ PS4 Platinum Trophy Requires ‘Red Dead Online’

Red Dead Redemption 2 is out now and players can’t stop singing the open-world game’s praises among a sea of perfect score reviews. It’s a big, wide world – on that can either a completionist’s dream or nightmare, but for those looking to Plat on PlayStation 4, you’re going to need to be OK with the Red Dead Online feature.

The upcoming feature isn’t out yet, it’s due next month, but the base game is and already people are gunning for that coveted Platinum trophy. Well, we’ve got some bad news. It’s just not possible at this time, but it will be when the Online feature officially rolls out.

Below are the Red Dead Online-specific trophies:

Breakout – Complete the Intro.

Series Major – Take part in a Series.

Gun For Hire – Accept 10 Free Roam missions from characters around the world.

Eventful – Play 5 Free Roam Events.

Buckle Up – Achieve 5 gold belt buckles from awards.

The Real Deal – Achieved MVP 3 times (in a round with at least 4 players).

Horses for Courses – Concurrently own 5 horses.

Getting Started – Reach Rank 10.

Notorious – Reach Rank 50.

All’s Fair – Successfully counter a rival Posse’s Free Roam mission.

Home Comforts – Purchase 5 camp improvements.

Non-Regulation – Craft 25 pieces of ammunition.

Posse Up – Form a Persistent Posse.

Master Craftsman – Craft 20 items (excluding ammo).

Butchered – Sell 20 items to the Butcher.

Picked to Perfection – Pick 25 Herbs.

Strength in Numbers – Complete a Free Roam mission as part of a Posse with at least 2 members.

For those that played the first game in the Redemption series, some of these tasks will look familiar. For those that are unfamiliar with the Online service coming soon, “Red Dead Online is an evolution of the classic multiplayer experience in the original Red Dead Redemption, blending narrative with competitive and cooperative gameplay in fun new ways,” said Rockstar last month. “Using the gameplay of the upcoming Red Dead Redemption 2 as a foundation, Red Dead Online will be ready to be explored alone or with friends, and will also feature constant updates and adjustments to grow and evolve this experience for all players.”

They added, “Red Dead Online is planned for launch in November 2018, initially as a public beta, with more news to come soon. As with most online experiences of this size and scale, there will inevitably be some turbulence at launch. We look forward to working with our amazing and dedicated community to share ideas, help us fix teething problems and work with us to develop Red Dead Online into something really fun and innovative.”

For now, Red Dead Redemption 2 is available on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Though you can’t plat yet, doesn’t mean there’s not a thousand different reasons to join in on the game!