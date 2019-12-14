Red Dead Redemption 2 Adds Long-Awaited Feature and New Story Content on PS4

Rockstar Games has revealed that Red Dead Redemption 2 players on PS4 have a huge slab of new content to enjoy. More specifically, for the PS4 version of the game, Rockstar has added all the Story Mode content that debuted exclusively with the PC version of the game. Further, it’s also added Photo Mode, previously exclusive to PC, to the PS4 version of the game as well. With Photo Mode, players can capture and share stunning images from the frontier. The mode includes a free-form camera, filters, stickers, text options, and more. It’s a proper photo mode, unlike what the game had at launch last year.

As for Xbox One players, they won’t be getting any of this content until January 21. Why? Because PS4 gets all content of this ilk before Xbox One players. Anyway, you can find a full rundown of what’s new in the PS4 version of the open-world western, below. It’s not a ton of new content, but it’s brand new for console players.

Story Mode Bounty Hunter Missions: track down wanted criminals Herman Zizendorf, Camille de Millemont and Bart Cavanaugh

Story Mode Gang Hideouts: take on the deadly Del lobos gang at Gaptooth Breach and Solomon’s Folly

Story Mode Treasure Maps: Landmarks of Riches and The Elemental Trail

“To The Ends of The Earth” Story Mode Mission

Weapons Added to Story Mode: M1899 Pistol, Evans Repeater, High Roller Revolver and LeMat Revolver

Horses Added to Story Mode: Warped Brindle Arabian, Few Spot Appaloosa, Perlino Andalusian and Red Chestnut Arabian

Hidden Trinkets Added to Story Mode: Hawk Talon, Cat Eye, Shark Tooth, Turtle Shell and Crow Beak

