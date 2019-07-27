Red Dead Redemption 2 Video Proves Arthur Was A Karate Master In A Past Life

In Red Dead Redemption 2, Arthur Morgan’s gunslingin’ skills are rivaled only by a few, such as Micah and John Marston. Becoming a highly skilled gunslinger doesn’t just happen overnight either. It takes a lot of practice and discipline. Thankfully, there’s been plenty of O’Driscolls to practice on. But Arthur’s impressive skills don’t end there. The cowpoke excels at a lot of things, including Karate. That’s right, Arthur Morgan is also secretly a karate master, and now we finally have video proof.

Over on Reddit, one player recently found themselves enjoying a walk through the muddy streets of Valentine, when all of a sudden, their Arthur chopped through a piece of wood with such ease it would make Bruce Lee jealous.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, this appears to be a bug in the games physics system, but it’s pretty hilarious nonetheless. Or maybe it’s not a bug and by a design. Maybe Arthur’s chi is centered, and this is a hint at what’s to come. Maybe we’re getting some single-player DLC about Arthur’s journey to becoming a karate monster. I’d pay a lot to play that. It’s never ever going to happen, but I’d play the heck out of that.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for the PS4 and the Xbox One. There’s been a lot of rumors, leaks, and reports suggesting the game is coming to PC, but, at the moment, there’s been no official word of this being true. That said, it’s surely in the pipeline, possibly alongside PS5 and Xbox Scarlett ports.

For more news, media, and information on last year’s critically-acclaimed and best-selling open-world western, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the game and all things related to it by clicking right here.

“There is just something here that digs in and grips you, and refuses to let go,” reads a snippet of our review of the game. “Even when everything is looking its bleakest and you wonder if you’ll survive, there’s a genuine satisfaction from a job well done. From getting away with a stolen oil carriage from a well-guarded refinery to surviving a simple ambush where thugs make the mistake of trying to rob you for your horse. I played for hours on end plowing through the main story and still found myself in wonder just from riding across the countryside and discovering something new — even fishing feels like it’s a devoted part of the game. Fishing.”

As always, feel free to hit the comment section with your thoughts or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Would you play a karate game starring Arthur Morgan?