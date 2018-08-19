New Video Shows The Huge Graphical Improvement of Red Dead Redemption 2 From The First Game

Earlier this week, Rockstar Games sent the Internet spiraling out of control in uncontrollable hype levels when it unveiled the gameplay of Red Dead Redemption 2, which looks as exceptional as you would expect.

At over six minutes long, the gameplay video not only provided a meaty look at the title, but also showcased a level of graphical fidelity of the highest order. Whether it was the life-like horse physics, the beautiful mountain backdrops, the dirty and bustling western towns, the muddy characters, or the stumbles of dead men in a combat encounter, everything about Red Dead Redemption 2, visually, was awe-inspiring, and among some of the best looking games ever.

That said, it has been eight years since Red Dead Redemption hit and awed in 2010. Back then, for the time, it was an equally visually treat, but by 2018 and Red Dead Redemption 2 standards, it don’t look as pretty no’mo.

To illustrate the graphical advancements from Red Dead Redemption to Red Dead Redemption 2, the advancements of eight years, YouTube channel ElAnalistaDeBits has released a new comparison video showing each game running at 4K with the sole purpose of illustrating the graphical difference of the two. And while Red Dead Redemption was a terrific looking game in 2010, there’s a huge difference between the two.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is in development for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and is poised to release on October 26 and be the only game you play for the remainder of 2018. For more news and media on the title, click here. For more information, here’s an official story pitch:

“America, 1899. The end of the wild west era has begun as lawmen hunt down the last remaining outlaw gangs. Those who will not surrender or succumb are killed.

“After a robbery goes badly wrong in the western town of Blackwater, Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are forced to flee. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him.

“From the creators of Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption, Red Dead Redemption 2 is an epic tale of life in America at the dawn of the modern age.”