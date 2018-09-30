‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Advertisements Are Taking Over The World

It’s not quite October 26 yet, but tomorrow it will be officially October, also known as, Red Dead Redemption 2 month.

That’s right, the biggest release this year is drawing closer and closer, and as it does, Rockstar Games has become more and more aggressive with its advertising. Just like with Grand Theft Auto V, Rockstar is going big with advertising of its upcoming western, and it’s going global.

Again, we are still — roughly — a month away, but Rockstar isn’t waiting. It’s already erecting massive ads in Hollywood, sticking the game on buses in Australia, and even on mudflaps in Thailand.

Here’s just a slither of its effort so far:

Again, it’s not even October yet, and Rockstar Games already have ads on mudflaps in Thailand. It isn’t messing around, and I can’t even imagine what release week is going to look like.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is in development for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and is slated to release on October 26. For more news and media on the game, be sure to checkout all of our previous coverage of the open-world title by clicking here. For more information on what the game is about, here’s an official story synopsis:

“America, 1899. The end of the wild west era has begun as lawmen hunt down the last remaining outlaw gangs. Those who will not surrender or succumb are killed.

“After a robbery goes badly wrong in the western town of Blackwater, Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are forced to flee. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him.”