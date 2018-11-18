‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Players Think This Character References Alex Jones

In Red Dead Redemption 2 there’s a psuedo-scientist NPC that players can encounter that goes on a spirited rant about a conspiracy theory, and some players are convinced he’s a reference to conspiracy theorist and radio talk show host, Alex Jones, or at the very least contains a reference to Jones.

Whether this is the case or not, well, I’ll let you be the judge of that. Here’s the clip:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, whether this is a direct reference to Alex Jones, who knows. It seems like it could be, and when you consider the game takes a shot at Donald Trump and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, it’s possible Rockstar Games snuck in a small reference to poke fun at Jones. However, the Trump and Sessions references were more obvious than this one, so I can’t confidently say one way or another if this character, or bit of dialogue, has anything to do with Jones. But some players seem pretty convinced.

Whatever the case, Red Dead Redemption 2 features a wide arrange of eclectic characters, including this one. And it’s many of these characters that make even the small moments of the game so memorable.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

“There is just something here that digs in and grips you, and refuses to let go. Even when everything is looking its bleakest and you wonder if you’ll survive, there’s a genuine satisfaction from a job well done. From getting away with a stolen oil carriage from a well-guarded refinery to surviving a simple ambush where thugs make the mistake of trying to rob you for your horse. I played for hours on end plowing through the main story and still found myself in wonder just from riding across the countryside and discovering something new — even fishing feels like it’s a devoted part of the game. Fishing.”

