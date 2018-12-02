‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Set To The Theme of ‘Friends’ Is All You Need In Life

Before there was the Van Der Linde Gang, there was Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey, and Phoebe. The original loveable crew.

Friends is one of the most popular television shows of all time. The American sitcom starring an ensemble cast of six friends in their 20s and 30s making it through life in Manhattan, New York City aired for an impressive 10 season from 1994 to 2004. And since the series was added to Netflix, it’s popularity has only extended.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That said, if you’re a fan of Friends, then you will be familiar with its unforgettable opening/intro that requires to be sung along with every time.

Well, somebody took the Friends theme — I’ll Be There for You by The Rembrandts — and set Red Dead Redemption 2 it. And while it has no business working, it does, and it may be my favorite thing on the Internet in awhile.

With 868 likes at the moment of publishing — and only 2 O’Driscolls disliking it — the video has obviously resonated with many people proving that the crossover audience is significant, and that Warner Bros. should greenlight an open-world Friends game set in 1899’s New York City.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Currently, there’s no word of a Nintendo Switch port nor a PC port. However, while the former looks very unlikely, the latter has leaked multiple times. In other words, it should be announced any day now.

For more news and coverage on the critically-acclaimed open-world western, click here. For more on why the game is one of the best things in media since Friends, check out our official review of it. Here’s a snippet:

“There is just something here that digs in and grips you, and refuses to let go. Even when everything is looking its bleakest and you wonder if you’ll survive, there’s a genuine satisfaction from a job well done. From getting away with a stolen oil carriage from a well-guarded refinery to surviving a simple ambush where thugs make the mistake of trying to rob you for your horse. I played for hours on end plowing through the main story and still found myself in wonder just from riding across the countryside and discovering something new — even fishing feels like it’s a devoted part of the game. Fishing.”