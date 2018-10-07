New ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Screenshots Revealed

A brand-new batch of Red Dead Redemption 2 screenshots, fresh out of an 1899’s oven, have surfaced online to painfully remind you that you still have to wait weeks before you can play Rockstar Games’ newest title.

The new screenshots notably reveal some new nameless characters, as well as show off some bank robbing, beautiful southwest scenery, pub fights, Dutch’s gang all on horseback, protagonist Arthur Morgan interrogating NPCs and eyeing up his shot, and much more.

Further, not only do they illustrate what is obvious at this point: that Red Dead Redemption 2 is a great looking game full of details, but that it has some absolutely excellent lighting work. Whether it’s the sun setting over an abandoned mansion or the light bleeding through from colonial windows, the game is excellently lit.

How good the game looks during the daytime leaves the mouth salivating at the prospect of just how good it will look at night, especially when a full moon is lighting up the world and the lack of modern air pollution means all the stars are shining.

Anyway, here are the new screenshots, courtesy of Rockstar Intel:

Red Dead Redemption 2 is poised to release worldwide on October 26 via the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. At the moment there is no word of a PC release, and as you would expect, there hasn’t been any word of a Nintendo Switch port either.

For more news and media on the game, be sure to peep our previous coverage of the open-world western game by clicking right here. For more information on the game itself, here’s an official story synopsis:

“America, 1899. The end of the wild west era has begun as lawmen hunt down the last remaining outlaw gangs. Those who will not surrender or succumb are killed.

“After a robbery goes badly wrong in the western town of Blackwater, Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are forced to flee. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him.”