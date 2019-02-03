‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Player Adds Shaggy and Fred To The Open-World Western

Who needs the gunslinging of Micah Bell or the master plans of Dutch Van der Linde? John Marston and Arthur Morgan ain’t bad to have on your side I guess, but none of them compare to Fred Jones from Scooby-Doo, let alone the Wild West’s most fabled legend of all-time: Shaggy “Steal Your Horse” Rogers.

For some reason, Rockstar Games decided to not put Shaggy or even Fred into its new(ish) open-world western: Red Dead Redemption 2. I know Rockstar Games aren’t as hot on cheat codes as they used to be, but come one, it’s what the players wanted.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Anyway, while Rockstar Games fumbled a bit, one Red Dead Redemption 2 player has done thier job for them, by creating (live-action) Shaggy, Fred, and an 1899 version of the Mystery Machine in the game via Red Dead Online. And rumor has it, a single O’Driscoll hasn’t been seen since.

According to a disheveled man in the Valentine saloon who looks likes he has just seen God himself, Shaggy and his partner were last seen northeast of Saint Dennis with a zoink cannon in the back of the wagon.

Will Rockstar Games ever muster up the courage to put Shaggy in Red Dead Redemption 2? Of course not, but hopefully the PC version, with all its wonderful mods, comes soon so others can do it for them.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PS4 and Xbox One. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no official word of a PC port, however, it has leaked multiple times, suggesting it’s in the pipeline and maybe even coming soon. As for a Nintendo Switch port, there’s seemingly no chance.

For more news, media, information, and guides on the critically-acclaimed open-world western, be sure to check out all of our previous coverage of the game by clicking right here. And of course, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things Red Dead Redemption 2 and Shaggy, the latter of which I’m a verifiable expert in.