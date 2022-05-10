New Red Dead Redemption Report Has Very Good News for Fans

✖

A new Red Dead Redemption port -- which includes information about the first game and Red Dead Redemption 2 -- has some very good news for fans of the open-world western. While RDR2 was one of the best-selling games of last generation and critically acclaimed -- and while the same applies to RDR1 in the generation before it -- the series still lives in the shadow of Grand Theft Auto, Rockstar Games' other and more popular series. GTA 6 is in development and Red Dead Online is dying, which leaves Red Dead Redemption fans with not much to look forward to, though Red Dead Redemption 3 rumors are finally starting to surface.

First, the Red Dead Redemption 2 news. According to AccountNGT, a next-gen version of RDR2 -- which is to say, a PS5 and Xbox Series X|S version -- is indeed in the works. Adding to this, the industry insider and leaker claims a remaster of the first game, Red Dead Redemption, is in the works as well. As for Red Dead Redemption 3, there's no mention of it from the leaker, who also confirmed they have no info about the rumored remaster of GTA 4.

There's not much meat on the bone here, but it's more than what Red Dead Redemption fans had previously. And it comes from a good source. AccountNGT has proven reliable and reputable on numerous occasions already, and there's little reason to doubt these claims. That said, this doesn't negate the fact that everything here is both unofficial and subject to change, which means it needs to be taken with a grain of salt.

In the meantime, we will be on the lookout for any comment from Rockstar Games or a developer at it. Don't expect one to come though, as it and its developers are famously tight-lipped. And for what it's worth, this isn't the first time rumors like this have been floated out there recently, and in previous times, it was nothing but crickets from Rockstar Games who is so inundated with GTA 6 rumors and leaks that it probably doesn't even register at this point.

