New Red Dead Redemption Tease Shared Ahead of Rockstar Games Announcement

A new, potential Red Dead Redemption tease has been shared by Rob Wiethoff, the actor behind John Marston, ahead of a potential Rockstar Games announcement this coming week. John Marston is obviously the protagonist of the first Red Dead Redemption game, and a major character in Red Dead Redemption 2. In other words, Wiethoff is probably somebody who would know about plans for the series. And these plans apparently include a new announcement this coming week.

During a recent Red Dead Redemption stream, the voice actor teased, specifically, “exciting news” will be revealed in the coming days. He doesn’t say what this news is nor does he confirm it is related to Red Dead Redemption, but he heavily teases as much.

“I got such exciting news. I can’t share it with you right now, and it is absolutely killing me,” said the voice actor. “By the end of this week, hopefully sooner, not as soon as tomorrow, but definitely before Friday…. oh my goodness the news I have to share. And I won’t be the only one sharing it. I can not wait for you to know what is going on. And that is all I can say. That’s the only thing I can think about right now. And you will know soon enough. And I can’t wait for you to know. I’m so excited, but I truly can not think about anything else especially playing this game. I can’t think of anything else other than what I want to tell you so bad.”

If this is Red Dead Redemption related, which it appears to be, it is not going to be Red Dead Redemption 3. That is years away, and it would not be announced before GTA 6 releases. There have been rumors of Red Dead Redemption 2 coming to Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, and Xbox Series X, so it could be related to that. But would that really have Wiethoff this excited? That said, unless it is a complete surprise out of nowhere, it is unclear what else it could be when you consider the rumors and general context.

