‘Red Dead Redemption 2’s Shooting Feels Similar To ‘Max Payne 3’

If Red Dead Redemption 2’s shooting looked Max Payne-ish in its newest gameplay trailer, it’s because it is Max Payne-ish, or more specifically, Max Payne 3.

The news comes way of Rockstar Intel, who also confirmed that all the weapons Arthur carries are visible on him at all times. In other words, there will be no more magically pulling out rifles from your boot-length socks.

For those that don’t know: Max Payne 3 released back in 2012 via the PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 3. Upon release, the game garnered critical-acclaim, and was praised almost universally for its shooting mechanics.

While bullet-time defined the series, what Max Payne 3 notably introduced was a robust cover system that allowed players to shoot and dodge at the same time, as well as shoot at any angle in the process as long as they were grounded. So expect to see this represented in the gameplay, as well as the bullet-time feature, which has already been showcased and is a known quantity.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is in development for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Barring any delay, it will release worldwide on October 26. For more news and media on the game, click here. For more information on what the game is about, here’s an official story pitch from Rockstar Games itself:

“America, 1899. The end of the wild west era has begun as lawmen hunt down the last remaining outlaw gangs. Those who will not surrender or succumb are killed.

“After a robbery goes badly wrong in the western town of Blackwater, Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are forced to flee. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him.”