Red Dead Redemption 2 Side Missions Detailed

Rockstar Games’ most recent work – Grand Theft Auto V – was brimming with side mission content to distract you from the game’s main story. And not only was it packed full, it was with quality side content. It was the right mixture between quality and quantity.

That said, it sounds like Red Dead Redemption 2 will be exactly the same.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During an interview with Jeuxactu (via Gaming Bolt), Rockstar’s co-president Rob Nelson naturally spoke at length about Red Dead Redemption 2, and in the process provided some new details on side content contained within the game’s vast open-world.

According to Nelson, a main initiative of the team with side activities and missions was to make sure it was as different from the main campaign as possible, or in his own words, “limit the differences between the missions of the main campaign and the other quests.”

Nelson continued:

“It is important that these be seen as both fun and varied activities, while remaining consistent from Arthur’s point of view. Everything must appear natural, without any transition or lag, to reinforce the sense of immersion and connection between each mission.

“For example, in the camp, a simple conversation with an NPC can result in a bank robbery or reveal important details about the story, background, and thus trigger a new mission that the player may want to do any of the following: continuation or later. Simply leaving the camp to search for supplies may allow the player to discover other interesting activities, or other goals. Everything is done to reinforce the feeling of embodying the character of Arthur, an outlaw who is part of a famous gang, not to mention that everything must remain as entertaining as possible.”

It’s nice to see that Rockstar is still completely committed to not only delivering an exemplary single-player campaign that we’ve come to expect from it, but is devoted to padding out the single-player with a robust offering of side content. You wouldn’t have blamed it for focusing less on the single-player, and more on the online multiplayer component, following the massive success it had — and is having — with GTA Online. But thankfully, it’s the best all of worlds.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is poised to release on October 27th for PS4 and Xbox One. In case you missed it, Rockstar Games released 10 new screenshots of the game today. You can check them all out right here.