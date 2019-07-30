Red Dead Redemption 2 Players Reveal Their Dream Undead Nightmare 2 Protagonist

While Arthur Morgan and John Marston are undeniably the faces of the Red Dead Redemption series, and to a lesser degree, Dutch Van de Linde, some of the supporting cast in Red Dead Redemption 2 stole the show at times, such as Sadie Adler. That said, one of the characters who have emerged as a fan-favorite is Charles Smith. In fact, Red Dead Redemption players like the character so much many of them want to play as the Lone Wolf in a hypothetical Undead Nightmare 2.

As you may know, there’s been no word from Rockstar Games about any single-player DLC or expansion content for Red Dead Redemption 2. And there’s a decent chance we’ll never get any if the game goes the Grand Theft Auto V route. However, that hasn’t stopped players from daydreaming about such content. If Rockstar Games were to make some single-player DLC, there’s a good chance it would be Undead Nightmare 2, and so players have been imagining over on Reddit who they’d like to play as in the hypothetical expansion. Naturally, there’s some shouts for Arthur Morgan, who would more likely than not be the protagonist. There’s even some shouts for Sadie Adler, but it seems many want Charles to get the recognition he deserves.

Personally, I’d love to see a Red Dead Redemption game starring Charles Smith, but I’d have it be a full game, whether via a sequel or a spin-off. If Rockstar Games were going to actually make Undead Nightmare 2, I think the protagonist has to be Arthur. If not Arthur, then yeah Charles or Sadie are great choices and probably the only side characters who could pull off being the lead.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PS4 and Xbox One. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports. However, a PC port has leaked multiple times, suggesting such a port isn’t a matter of if, but when. Meanwhile, it’s probably a safe bet to assume PS5 and Xbox Scarlett re-releases are also on the agenda.

For more news, media, and information on the critically-acclaimed and best-selling open-world western, be sure to take a quick minute and peep all of our previous coverage of the game by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively, let me know over on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_. Who would you want to play as in Undead Nightmare 2?