‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Player Finds ‘Undead Nightmare’ Easter Egg

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a massive game that hides all sorts of odd questlines and awesome Easter eggs. For fans of the standalone expansion, this recently discovered Undead Nightmare gem is just the perfect find in the wild, wild west.

The below Easter egg is part of the endgame, beware of spoilers to follow:

To see this Undead Nightmare nod, you must first travel to a well that can be seen in the Tall Trees near the Trapper. Hope you don’t mind small spaces, because it’s at the bottom of the well where you’ll find a lockbox as well as a weird discovery regarding our beloved John Marston.

Here’s where the Undead Nightmare comes into play: When you look over to your good ‘ol pal Marston, he’ll look slightly different than you remember. In fact, he will look completely different, instead taking on a more zombified appearance:

In the comment section, it is speculated that a player’s “Honor Level” can impact how far gone John Marston looks base on reports that different players are seeing the character in different stages of a zombie state. That’s obviously not confirmed at this time since it was only recently found, but it will be interesting to see the other ways a player’s Honor can affect the game – even the undead parts of the game.

“Some of you may just be coming in to see how things built up for John Marston. But Red Dead Redemption II is more than that, and Rockstar Games once again lives up to a potential level that we can all aspire to. I hope this one goes on to sell nearly 100 million copies down the road like GTA V has — its tireless development team of former and current employees deserve as much,” reads our full review.

Our own Robert Workman added, “The game as a whole really just stacks up with one great thing after another. I’ve spent a good, long week plowing through what it has to offer and I’m still digging, just to see what surprise will come my way next. The amount of replayability is through the roof, whether you want to create a business enterprise for yourself or your “family,” or just seek getting into trouble with a few shootouts and wagon takeovers. We’ll still be playing for months and finding something — and that’s not even counting the promise that comes with Red Dead Online. Hope you saved some time for that in November.”