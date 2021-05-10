New Red Dead Redemption 2 Update Is Live But Not For Everyone

✖

A new update for Red Dead Redemption 2 has been pushed out today by Rockstar Games. The only caveat with this latest patch for the open-world western is that it's not an update that all players will receive. Instead, it's an update that Rockstar--for one reason or another--has only released for one platform that the game is available on.

This latest update for Red Dead Redemption 2 released today solely for those playing on PC. This marks the first new patch that the title has received in quite some time. To be specific, the last update on PC that came out was back in February and contained far more that was being tweaked and adjusted by the studio.

As for what this new patch does? Well, that's a great question that we don't have a specific answer for. Rockstar has said that this new patch for Red Dead Redemption 2 merely provides "general stability and security fixes." If you were expecting some more extensive patch notes outside of this, well, there's nothing that has been provided. The studio itself hasn't even commented publicly about the patch rolling out other than in a brief post on the company's support page. It's not really clear what prompted Rockstar Games to push this update out either based on what we have seen.

Although it's a bit strange to see a new update for Red Dead Redemption 2 roll out in this manner, this is somewhat commonplace when it comes to the video game industry. From time to time, new updates like this will occasionally arrive for older titles with no rhyme or reason. As such, it's not shocking to see this happen, even though it is a bit bizarre.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is currently available to play on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC platforms if you haven't experience the game for yourself. It's also forward compatible on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X as well. And if you're looking to solely play the multiplayer portion of the game, Red Dead Online is planned to hit Xbox Game Pass later this week on May 13.