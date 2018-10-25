‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Xbox One Promotions Live At GameStop

Been waiting to pick up an Xbox One X, have you? Well, now there's a promotion that'll snag you a hearty discount, along with a shiny retail copy of Red Dead Redemption 2!

As we previously reported, GameStop has kicked off a new deal that lets you score $100 off your Xbox One X console purchase when you pick up Red Dead Redemption 2 for the platform. This means savings across the board across a number of models.

Perhaps the one that's sure to be a big draw with fans is the Xbox One X 1TB Robot White Special Fallout 76 bundle, which can be purchased for $459.99 with Red Dead 2 included. That's not too shabby at all. Pay $20 more and you can get the Special Edition of Fallout.

If you prefer not to wait, there are other Xbox One X bundles available, including the following:

1TB Xbox One X NBA 2K19 Bundle- $479.99-$499.99

1TB Xbox One X PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Bundle- $459.99-499.99

1TB Xbox One X Bundle- $479.99

Sadly, it doesn't look like the Battlefield V 1TB Xbox One X bundle is included in the promotion.

However, if you prefer an original Xbox One S system, the promotion is good towards that as well. Check out the bundle deals below!

Xbox One S 1TB Sea of Thieves Bundle- $259.99-$299.99

Xbox One S 1TB NBA 2K19 Bundle- $259.99-$299.99

And, on top of that, you'll also get $10 Rewards cash deposited to your Power Up Rewards membership to use at a later time.

Now, here's the deal. You have between October 16 and November 1 to take part in this deal. You must also be a member of the Power Up Rewards program (doesn't matter which tier) to take part. Finally, you can only pick up three at a time, so don't get too greedy when it comes to getting some for your friends, yeah?

And don't forget that trade-in promotion for Xbox One X can be combined with this, so you can score a brand new system for mere dollars if you're trading the right hardware. Get to shopping!

Red Dead Redemption 2 releases on October 26 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.