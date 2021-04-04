Red Dead Redemption 3: John Marston Actor Comments on Return

✖

If Red Dead Redemption 3 is in the works, Rob Wiethoff, the actor behind John Marston, is out of the loop. This October it will be three years since the release of Red Dead Redemption 2. So far, there's been no word of Red Dead Redemption 3, and rumors are Rockstar Games is hard at work on Grand Theft Auto VI. If this is the case, it's going to be a while before we see RDR3, and this makes sense. Eight years separated the release of Red Dead Redemption and its sequel. If this pattern repeats itself, we won't see Red Dead Redemption 3 until 2026, or in other words, another five years.

That said, Weithoff was recently asked if he would be interested in returning for a third game in the series. As you would expect, he would love to, but right now Rockstar Games hasn't come knocking.

"If they ask me, of course, I will," said Weithoff. "If they don't, I'm sure it will be a really, really cool, great game, just like the other two. If it were only up to me, in a second."

In the same interview, Weithoff notes he loves working with Rockstar Games, and reveals he would take any role, big or small.

"If Rockstar were to call me and say 'We have a role for you that is not [Red Dead Redemption], you're not going to be John Marston.' Big or small, totally different story, I would do it. I would love to do it, I love the work, I love the people."

Like GTA 6, Red Dead Redemption 3 is inevitable, and you'd assume the game won't get too far away from the story of the Van der Linde gang, which of course means Marston should be around in some capacity.

H/T, Dan Allen Gaming.