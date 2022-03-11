Red Dead Redemption 3 Leak Is Too Good to Be True

A new Red Dead Redemption 3 leak is making the rounds, getting fans of the Rockstar Games series excited in the process. That said, the leak is dubious, at best. With Rockstar Games currently working on GTA 6 and with this project having no known release date, it’s going to be a long time before we see Red Dead Redemption 3. A fourth installment in the Red Dead series is inevitable, but fans of the western will need to exercise considerable patience while waiting for it. How long the wait will be, no one knows, minus Instant Gaming, a small retailer that claims the game is coming in 2026. There are numerous issues with the listing though.

Let’s start with the most obvious, which is that there’s no way any retailer, let alone Instant Gaming, knows when Red Dead Redemption 3 is releasing. Rockstar Games probably doesn’t even know this internally, but even if the game is in pre-production and has an internal release window, Rockstar Games wouldn’t share it.

The second problem with the listing is that it uses a fan-made image comprised of Red Dead Redemption 2 art as a placeholder cover image. This is red flag number two. The third red flag is that the retailer also lists a remaster of Red Dead Redemption for 2022. If you haven’t been paying attention, a remaster of RDR1 has not been announced let alone dated for this year.

That’s three red flags, but there’s also the matter that Instant Gaming has ignited speculation with in the past with incorrect, placeholder listings. This appears to be just another example of this, yet it’s being taken at face value by optimistic parts of the Internet.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not addressed this retailer listing and the discussion it has created. This is par the course, but if for some reason this course changes and Rockstar addresses any of this in any capacity, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

As always, feel free to share your thoughts and hot-takes in the comments section or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you make of this leak?