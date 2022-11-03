Red Dead Redemption 2 Gets Fan Made Undead Nightmare Sequel Trailer

A Red Dead Redemption 2 fan mocked up a trailer for a hypothetical sequel to the Undead Nightmare expansion. Back in 2010, Red Dead Redemption was released and was a smash hit. It once again proved that Rockstar was not defined by Grand Theft Auto and could do other things, particularly ones with more mature stories and characters. However, Rockstar still had a bit of fun with it. For Halloween that year, the developer released a premium expansion with an all-new story revolving around a zombie apocalypse. John Marston and the other characters all find themselves trying to survive the undead and it's a blast. It's arguably one of the best things the developer has ever done and it's also one of the last story-driven DLCs Rockstar ever did.

For years, fans have begged Rockstar to do another Undead Nightmare expansion for Red Dead Redemption 2, but it doesn't seem like it will ever happen. So, naturally, a fan took it into their own heads to imagine what that could've looked like. Reddit user Devilbringer07 put together a fan made version of a new Undead Nightmare which appears to see Arthur Morgan coming back from the dead, possibly to extract revenge on the likes of Dutch and the remaining members of the gang. It's not perfect, but it is a really fun glimpse at what could've been. Or if you're a die hard fan, it's a torturous reminder of what never will be!

Rockstar Games is hard at work on the next Grand Theft Auto game at the moment. No one knows when it will release or when it will even be revealed, but it seems like the latter will probably be sooner rather than later. Given Rockstar has acknowledged the game multiple times this year, it feels like the developer is priming the public for a proper reveal, though it's not really clear when that might be.

