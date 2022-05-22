Red Dead Redemption Fans Express Concern Over New Rumor

✖

Fans of Rockstar Games' Red Dead Redemption series have found themselves somewhat concerned in the wake of a new rumor that has been making the rounds. Within the past week, one video game insider stated that new remasters of not only Red Dead Redemption, but also Red Dead Redemption 2 are set to release at some point in the future. And while this would seem like only good news at face value, Rockstar fans have a notable concern with how this situation could play out.

In short, the one qualm that a number of fans have with these potential Red Dead Redemption remasters comes with the studio that is developing them. At this point in time, it's not known if Rockstar itself would work on these remasters or if it would instead be done by an outside studio. If Rockstar ends up passing off this project to another company, though, this is where fans would find themselves being worried about the state of these next-gen Red Dead titles.

So why would anyone but Rockstar working on remasters of Red Dead Redemption raise a red flag? Well, within the past year, many Rockstar fans were treated to some less-than-stellar remasters of the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy. Specifically, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition was released near the end of 2021 and was a mess in too many ways to count. Notably, this version of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy wasn't developed by Rockstar Games, but instead by an outside studio known as Grove Street Games. Although this project in a general sense was still overseen by Rockstar, a number of fans chalked up the poor quality of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition due to the fact that Rockstar itself didn't create this remaster.

So with this all in mind, Rockstar fans are essentially hoping that any new versions of previous Red Dead Redemption games don't fall prey to the same lackluster caliber that was seen with Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy. And while it's still too early to get pessimistic about these remasters (we don't even know if they actually exist, after all) it's definitely something to keep in mind as we move forward.

Are you someone who wants to see both Red Dead Redemption and Red Dead Redemption 2 get remastered for modern platforms? And if so, do you also hope that Rockstar is the developer behind each game? Let me know your own thoughts on this situation either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.