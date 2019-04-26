Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-Tered Edition Coming to Nintendo Switch in July

When it was revealed last year that Red Faction Guerrilla was receiving a remastered version, fans were excited. When it arrived, however, it was seemingly everything players could have hoped for, as it breathed new life into a title that some had forgotten about over the years. That said, when it arrived last summer, it came to PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, leaving Nintendo’s hybrid console out of the loop. Thanks to a recent announcement, however, fans hoping to take the glorious action on the go will be in luck, as Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-Tered Edition is set to launch on Nintendo Switch this summer.

“Set 50 years after the climactic events of the original Red Faction, Red Faction: Guerrilla allows players to take the role of an insurgent fighter with the newly re-established Red Faction movement as they battle for liberation from the oppressive Earth Defense Force,” reads the game’s Steam description. “Red Faction: Guerrilla re-defines the limits of destruction-based game-play with a huge open-world, fast-paced guerrilla-style combat, and true physics-based destruction.”

The fact that the game will be coming to Nintendo Switch is surely exciting for fans, as they will now be able to take to explosive action with them wherever they go. In addition to this, there will be some exclusive features included with the Switch version, which can be seen below.

Choice between Performance and Quality Mode

Fully reworked graphics — heavily reworked textures and graphic features adding, for example, specular maps

Improved shadow rendering

Improved lighting

Reworked shaders and postprocessing

Optional Motion Controls for a better sense of aiming while playing in handheld mode

Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-Tered Edition is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, with the Switch port set to arrive on July 2nd of this year. For more on the game, here is a snippet from our official review:

“Overall, the Re-MARS-tered edition gave a worthwhile title a second lease on life, one that was well-deserved. I genuinely hope that those that never gave the game a shot, do. For those that thoroughly enjoyed it the second time around, the 30 dollar price tag is more than worth picking it back up again. For those that owned it on Steam, congrats! You’ve got the remaster for free and should see it in your digital library. Regardless of how you play, this remaster is worth playing.”

