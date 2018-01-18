Report: Red Faction Guerrilla Remaster on the Way

It’s the age of remasters and some of our old favourites are coming back in a big way. Some titles, like the beloved Shadow of the Colossus, are making nostalgic fans jump with joy for being able to relive fond memories with modern day technology. That being said, more and more games are potentially being brought into this generation – the latest reportedly seeing the return of Red Faction: Guerrilla.

The latest leak Intel comes from yet another retailer “oops” showing off several different GameStop websites listing the ability to pre-order Red Faction: Guerrilla Remastered. Since there has not been any announcements about a remaster up until this point, the listing immediately drew curious gazes and hopeful responses for an official confirmation.

According to the original Reddit post, GameStop Sweden, Finland, Normway, and Denmark have all had this listing go life. Though when the post was first live on the popular forum, many immediately saw the remaster was set for the full retail listing price. However, now the listings have been removed – very quickly, we might add – further speculating the truth to this leak.

This isn’t some small retailer either, this is GameStop – one of the largest video game retailers in the world. For them to make a mistake like this, and at multiple locations – it wouldn’t be hard to expect an official announcement any day now!

As a small disclaimer: Just like with all leaks, until an official announcement is made, take all information with a grain of salt. That being said, this particular reveal is giving a lot of reasons to see the validity in it. Hopefully we’ll hear more soon!

For more about Red Faction: Guerrilla:

“Set 50 years after the climactic events of the original Red Faction, Red Faction: Guerrilla allows players to take the role of an insurgent fighter with the newly re-established Red Faction movement as they battle for liberation from the oppressive Earth Defense Force. Red Faction: Guerrillare-defines the limits of destruction-based game-play with a huge open-world, fast-paced guerrilla-style combat, and true physics-based destruction.”