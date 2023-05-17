Redfall Player Count is Astonishing Low After Two Weeks

Redfall launched to less-than-stellar reviews on Xbox and PC a few weeks ago. Arkane Studios' latest release was mired by questionable design decisions and a plethora of troublesome bugs and glitches. With many players left disappointed, it's not too surprising to hear that there aren't many people playing the game after two weeks; however, the actual player numbers are a bit shocking. At the time of writing, Redfall is sitting at just 290 active players on Steam, with its 24-hour peak hitting just 351 for the past day. That's down from an all-time peak of 6,124 and it's hard to see things turning around any time soon.

The SteamDB chart was originally spotted by GameRant, and it doesn't paint a pretty picture. You can see the raw numbers above, but to provide a bit more context, there are, at the time of this writing, more people playing Mafia II than Redfall. Considering the former is a single-player game from 2010, that's not good news for Arkane. Other games currently ahead of Redfall in the rankings include Project Cars 2, Hitman: Absolution, and Dead Island Riptide. That's not to say those other games are bad, but they definitely didn't release two weeks ago. Any way you slice it, this isn't a good showing for Redfall.

(Photo: Xbox)

That said, it should be noted that this only includes the Steam numbers. Redfall is available via Game Pass on both PC and Xbox. It's very likely the majority of players are going to be playing on that service. It's possible the numbers could look much rosier there, but seeing the player count decrease as quickly and dramatically as it did on Steam is not good. Players are dropping off rapidly and it's tough to imagine that being different on another platform. After all, to play on Steam you have to spend $70. If you're getting it as part of your Game Pass subscription, it's probably even easier to just write it off since you're not directly paying for it.

No matter what, Redfall has not been a good look for Arkane or Microsoft. We've even heard reports that the developer is moving on from the game much sooner than expected. If that turns out to be the case, the chances for Redfall to have its own No Man's Sky moment and find an audience is very unlikely.