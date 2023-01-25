Redfall Release Date Announced by Xbox

Xbox and Bethesda have finally revealed the release date for Redfall, which is the upcoming co-op shooter from Arkane Studios. First announced back in 2021, Redfall was originally poised to launch in 2022 alongside fellow Bethesda title Starfield. And while both games ended up getting later delayed to the first half of this year, we finally have a specific date to circle on the calendar when it comes to Redfall's arrival.

Announced during Xbox's new "Developer Direct" presentation today, Redfall was confirmed to launch on May 2nd. This long-awaited release date for the game was shown off alongside a ton of new gameplay footage for the project that gave fans an extensive look at what the title will have to offer. Not only did Arkane show off the main missions and various enemies that will be seen in Redfall, but it also shined a greater light on the side missions and some of the game's unique weapons.

On paper, Redfall is slated to be one of the biggest exclusives that Xbox has released in quite some time. 2022 ended up being a down year for Xbox as the company didn't end up releasing many first-party games throughout the calendar year. Fortunately, this year is already shaping up to be much better. Not only will Redfall now be launching in May, but it will be accompanied by Minecraft Legends which is set to arrive in late April. Not to mention, Xbox also stealth released a new game today titled Hi-Fi Rush, which comes from the studio behind The Evil Within. While we still don't know when Starfield might release, it seems like this year will be much healthier for Xbox fans overall.

As a reminder, Redfall will only be available on current-generation platforms when it releases which means it will be playable on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. Additionally, since this is a first-party Xbox title, it will also be accessible via Xbox Game Pass on the first day of its release.

What do you think about Redfall based on what we've seen so far? Are you going to check out the game for yourself when it does release? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.