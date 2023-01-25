Xbox Stealth Releases Hi-Fi Rush from The Evil Within Developer

Xbox has revealed and released a brand new exclusive from The Evil Within developer Tango Gameworks called Hi-Fi Rush. Tango Gameworks is known for its terrifying and spooky games, heavily inspired by franchises like Resident Evil. The developer has made a lot of fans from that, but it seems they want to try something totally new. The developer's game was leaked once already and there were some expectations that this game would make a surprise appearance at today's show, but no one really knew exactly what it would be or when it would release.

Hi-Fi Rush is a rhythm action game and all of the attacks create new music in-game. If you're performing well, your combat will generate awesome music and the visuals will help create something akin to a flashy music video. Players' attacks will sync to the beat, but actually mastering it and making it sound as smooth as possible will be in the hands of the player. On-screen cues will help players know exactly when to attack, almost kind of like a Batman Arkham-esque system that gives you cues to know when to counter and keep combat flowing smoothly. There's also all kinds of fast-paced movement and a colorful art style that is a bit reminiscent of Sunset Overdrive and Jet Set Radio. If that sounds like a blast to you, you're in luck. The game will release today on Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam and Windows. It's of course also available on Xbox Game Pass.

From Tango Gameworks, makers of The Evil Within comes...something COMPLETELY DIFFERENT!



Hi-Fi RUSH is an all-new action game where everything you do syncs to the beat!



Available TODAY on Xbox Series X|S via Xbox Game Pass & PC! #DeveloperDirect pic.twitter.com/B7kAmJT9rp — Bethesda (@bethesda) January 25, 2023

Given we already knew some of the games to expect from the Xbox event, this was a huge surprise. Not only does it look fantastic, but it's great that Xbox was able to surprise players by allowing them to play a new game on the same day. Rarely does that happen, but this looks like a fantastic game for Xbox players to dig into while they wait for some of the other big exclusives coming later this year.

Hi-Fi Rush is out now on Xbox Series X|S and PC. Are you going to check out the game? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.