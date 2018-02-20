Grab a Refurbished Super NES Classic Edition From GameStop For $75 Right Now

GameStop has become increasingly better when it comes to getting a Super NES Classic Edition in the hands of consumers, even if they do continue to fly off the shelves at a rapid pace. But now, you can get one that’s even cheaper than the usually priced ones.

GameStop has begun offering Super NES Classic Editions in refurbished form for the low price of $74.99. That’s about a $5 savings off the new model of the system. And, no, you won’t be losing anything, as you’ll still get the system, the two controllers, all the hook-ups and the 21 games, just as you would with the new unit.

Chances are this unit will likely sell out quickly, so you might want to head over and pick one up while you have the chance. You’ll need to pay extra for tax and shipping, but you’ll finally have a Super NES Classic Edition to call your own!

Here’s a rundown of what’s included, just in case you missed our review:

Miniature Super Nintendo Entertainment System replica with 21 pre-loaded Super NES games

Two wired Super NES Classic Controllers

One HDMI cable

One USB cable with AC adapter

The ’90s called; they want their controllers back

Two wired Super NES Classic Controllers are included for instant multiplayer action.

Yep, you read that right: two controllers. Play some of the best 2-player games of the era, including Super Mario Kart and Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting.

Rewind – An all-new feature lets you rewind a minute or more based on your game’s last suspend point. Each game can save up to four suspend points.

My Game Play Demo – This new demo mode will replay your saved Suspend Points as part of the demo game footage instead of using built-in demos.

Frame – Wrap a cool border around your game with the new Frame feature. Some of the frames change color based on the game being played.

Star Fox 2

Don’t miss out on your chance to unlock and play Star Fox 2, the never-before-released sequel to Star Fox. You can even get a little help from the game manual (we won’t tell).

The SNES Classic Edition is available now!

